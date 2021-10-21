News updates from Hindustan Times: Petrol pumps in Guwahati to stay shut for 48-hrs from Oct 22 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam dealers call for 48-hr petrol pumps closure in Guwahati. Check details

A prominent petroleum dealers association has called for a 48-hour closure of petrol pumps in the Greater Guwahati area (Assam) from 6am Friday till Sunday. The North East India Petroleum Dealers Association, in a press release, said that the decision to call for the closure was taken to press for its 10-point charter of demands relating to various issues concerning the petroleum dealership business. Read more

'Most dangerous T20 side in the world': Inzamam-ul-Haq says India 'have greater chance' of winning T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said the Virat Kohli-led Indian side are the favourites to win the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021. Inzamam said India have a 'greater chance' of lifting the trophy because of the conditions in UAE and Oman. Read more

With eye on India, Tesla moves PM's office to slash taxes ahead of launching EVs

Tesla Inc has urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office to slash import taxes on electric vehicles before it enters the market, four sources told Reuters, ratcheting up demands that faced objections from some Indian automakers. Read more

Step inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rishikesh luxury resort on banks of river Ganga, see pics and video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is vacationing in Rishikesh with her friend and has been sharing pictures from there. The Family Man 2 star, who has been in the news lately for her separation from Naga Chaitanya, has revealed she's staying at The Roseate Ganges, a luxury hotel on the banks of the river Ganges. Read more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Missed it? Here are the top developments

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked event (Part 2) tonight after holding the earlier one in August when the company launched the third-gen foldable display smartphones, which included the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 along with the Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatches. Today, at the Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, the Korean tech giant rolled out its ‘Bespoke Edition’ Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone. In short, there was no new product launched, just special versions of the same. Read more

Milind Soman's ‘3-4 minutes of play time’ with mudgar is perfect fitness inspo

Swinging the Indian clubs or the mudgar seems like a recent favourite exercise of fitness enthusiast and former supermodel, Milind Soman, whose latest workout video is all the mid-week health motivation we need. If you are looking for an exercise to open up your back and restore your shoulders to full health, mobility and posture, take fitness inspiration from Milind who was seen “having so much fun” during his daily 3-4 minutes of mudgar workout. Read more

