News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh condole MP Guv Lalji Tandon's demise and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh condole MP Guv Lalji Tandon’s demise and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 09:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The death of 85-year-old Lal Ji Tandon, who was in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, was announced by his son Ashutosh Tandon Gopalji.
The death of 85-year-old Lal Ji Tandon, who was in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, was announced by his son Ashutosh Tandon Gopalji.
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh condole Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who passed away on Tuesday morning following complications in his liver and kidney. The death of 85-year-old Lal Ji Tandon, who was in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, was announced by his son Ashutosh Tandon Gopalji. Read more

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway

The next phase of the clinical trials of the experimental vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca against the coronavirus disease will see if the immune response seen in the early stages protects against Covid-19. Read more

Covid-19 recovery rate in Manipur’s 3 districts reaches 100%

Even though Manipur’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) inched towards the 2,000-mark, the recovery rate of the infected people in three of its districts reached 100% on Monday, officials said. Read more

UK seeks Japan’s help to develop its 5G wireless networks

The United Kingdom (UK) has asked Japan to help build its 5G wireless networks, a week after the British government had banned Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies from supplying equipment to the networks, the local media reported. Read more

Google Meet integration starts rolling out on Gmail for Android

Google has started rolling out Meet integration on Gmail for Android. iPhone users received this feature last week. Gmail users on Android will now see a dedicated Google Meet tab on the app. Google announced it would be bringing Meet on Gmail last month. Read more

Fruity bites: Savour the goodness of seasonal delights

How boring would life be if there weren’t colourful fruits! A crucial ingredient in our daily diet, nutrients are found in these fruits. Besides, some fruits are also rich in certain vitamins that help us cure our ailments. Read more

Watch: Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean 

