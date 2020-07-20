Fruity bites: Savour the goodness of seasonal delights

more-lifestyle

How boring would life be if there weren’t colourful fruits! A crucial ingredient in our daily diet, nutrients are found in these fruits. Besides, some fruits are also rich in certain vitamins that help us cure our ailments. And as monsoon hits, it becomes all the more essential to include the seasonal fruits in your daily consumption, to provide that much needed taste and nutrition. Here are some of our favourite picks from the gamut of fruits available:

Jamun

Rich in antioxidants, Jamun is available in the market for only a short period of the year and is therefore a not-to-be-missed delight! Toss it with rock salt and have it raw or blend it into a smoothie or make a really good-looking popsicle — there’s so much one can do with this fruit alone. And the deep purple colour is reminiscent of our childhood, right? A rich source of vitamins, just one jamun has about 15gm Calcium, 1.41mg of Iron, and about 18mg of Vitamin C.

Plum

Make that favourite jam recipe you’ve been eyeing for your toast or just have the fruit like that.. Plum can never be boring for every piece has a piquant taste. It’s your go-to fruit if you want to relieve yourself from constipation as it aids in digestion, too. It also helps in upkeep of your hearts’ functioning, and has also been reported to reduce the risk of breast cancer and type-2 diabetes.

Litchi

For this season isn’t complete if you haven’t consumed a bunch of this fruit rich in vitamins, potassium, and polyphenols. Litchi not only boosts immunity but also reduces inflammation, and some experiments have proven that it also helps in prevention of cancer.

Kiwi

Magnesium, Iron, vitamin A, C and B6 — you name it and a kiwi has it all. Great for heart, skin, hair and liver, kiwis also help cure IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), and help maintain haemoglobin levels in the body. Make a sorbet or smoothie, it’s your call how you relish this fruit!

Watermelon

Winner of the coveted title of one of the best seasonal fruits, watermelon is the go-to fruit to replenish the fluids that your body loses on a hot sultry day. Rich in nutrients, watermelons are loaded with potassium, Vitamin A and C, and aid in digestion as well. You name it and watermelon has it! Specially in the humid weather, you can make a watermelon cooler or sprinkle some black salt and pepper on the cut fruit, and voila.

Peaches

With 89% water, peach is the best fruit to have during breakfast. This fruit, too, helps in digestion, and is simply great for the skin. It also improves heart health. So, add it to your smoothie, bake it, or grill it, options are aplenty.

Pear

This mildly sweet fruit is highly nutritional and has a low calorie count. It’s full of fibre, reduces hunger pangs. When thinking of a sweet yet warm snack, simply cut slices of this fruit and grill it in a pan with some sugar and sprinkle chilli flakes after removing from the burner. When the slices are peeled, to be cooked with caramelised sugar, and served with ice cream then it makes for a superb, healthy dessert.

Mango

And how can one let go of the love for the king of fruits, mango! Langra, Dasehri, Chausha, Himsagar, and so many more options to choose from. There can be no right time to have a mango. And its consumption helps in developing a healthy gut, boosting immunity, and even lowering cholesterol, among other benefits.

Find your favourite variant before the season changes, because then you’ll be able to enjoy these vibrant fruits only next year!

