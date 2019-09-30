News updates from Hindustan Times: Priyanka Gandhi attacks UP govt on Chinmayanand and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Arrogance of power’: Priyanka Gandhi stings UP government on Chinmayanand

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the UP government on Monday after her party was denied permission to hold a protest march. Congress planned a ‘Nyaya Yatra against the arrest of the law student who has accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of raping her.

The police took many Congress workers, including former minister Jitin Prasada, into preventive custody while they were holding a rally ahead of the march. Read more

Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

In a surprise move, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday invited former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to travel across the border for the Kartarpur corridor inauguration in November this year.

Qureshi announced the decision to invite Dr Manmohan Singh in a video message that he said, would be followed up with a formal invitation from the Pakistan Government. Read more

P Chidambaram’s bail plea rejected by Delhi High Court in CBI’s INX Media case

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the bail application filed by former finance minister P Chidambaram’s bail petition in the INX Media case. Chidambaram, 74, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation 40 days ago from his Jor Bagh house in national capital Delhi in the INX Media case. After being grilled by the CBI for nearly a fortnight, he was sent to Tihar Jail where he has been lodged for the last 25 days. Read more

India vs South Africa: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit Sharma faces massive challenge

Rohit Sharma is easily one of the best Indian batsmen in the shortest format. The right-handed batsman scored four tons in the World Cup. But despite his plaudits, he was not picked for the two Tests against West Indies. After a flop show from KL Rahul, the selectors have finally decided to give Sharma a go as a Test opener. This is his, perhaps, final chance to cement a place in the Test team. Read more

Shahid Kapoor on Mira Rajput: ‘She married so young, had 2 kids when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself’

Actor Shahid Kapoor has said that he finds long distance relationships hard and struggles to maintain a balance between his work and family. In an interview with Filmfare, Shahid spoke in detail about his life with wife Mira Rajput.

Shahid spoke about how Mira doesn’t think she is a priority in his life. “No one should live in an illusion that everything’s set. When you believe everything is on autopilot, it all falls apart. Read more

Gautam Gambhir on rivalry with Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi: ‘Some fights get personal’

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has regularly exchanged verbal exchanges with former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Twitter in the past few months. The Twitter tiff started after Afridi launched a vicious attack on Gambhir in his autobiography earlier this year, and called him out as someone who does not have a personality and has an attitude problem. Gambhir was recently questioned on tense relations with Afridi, and the cricketer-turned-politician said that it grew into a personal rivalry between the two. Read more

Apple iPhone 11 Pro first impressions: Calling it the best is a stretch

It’s difficult not to get swayed by the hype around Apple’s new iPhones. This year has been no different with Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max phones. If you take Apple’s word, iPhone 11 series is the best they’ve ever offered. New camera sensors, better processor and new iOS out-of-the-box, there are a great many things to look forward to on new iPhones. Read more

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 17:05 IST