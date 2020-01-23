News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi to begin yatra to highlight ‘government failures’ on economic front and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:12 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi to begin yatra to highlight ‘govt failures’ on economic front

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will soon embark on a nationwide political yatra in a bid to reconnect with the masses, highlight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government’s “failures” on the economic front and keep up the attack on the BJP on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a party leader familiar with the development said.

Read More

Donald Trump to become first US president to attend March for Life anti-abortion rally

Donald Trump said Wednesday he plans to attend the March for Life rally this week and become the first president ever to address in-person America’s biggest gathering of anti-abortion activists. Last year Vice President Mike Pence attended the March for Life rally, which is now in its 47th year and designed to protest legalized abortion.

Read More

Coming soon: India’s first war memorial for animals

A war memorial devoted to service animals, mostly dogs, but also horses and mules, is being planned to build at Meerut . It will be the country’s first animal war memorial and recognise heroics on the battlefield, devotion to duty and outstanding contribution to military service alongside soldiers, three senior officers said, asking not to be named.

Read More

Gogoi complainant reinstated after she promises not to pursue matter

The former Supreme Court employee who levelled charges of sexual harassment against former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi was reinstated by the apex court after she gave a written assurance that she would not pursue the matter, a person close to the complainant’s family revealed on condition of anonymity.

Read More

India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion

Within days of the beginning of the new year, China made clear that its attitude towards India will not change. The all-spectrum China-Pakistan compact will stay intact and get further consolidated through closer diplomatic and military coordination. Hosting the SCO summit at this time can turn out to be counterproductive, says Jayadeva Ranade.

Read More

India vs New Zealand: Where Virat Kohli and team travel, Indian sponsors follow

This is the first time that all the major sponsors for an Indian cricket tour are from India; it has come as a much-needed boost for smaller cricket playing nations like New Zealand.

Read More

Can Street Dancer 3D help Varun Dhawan shed the weight of his only box office failure, Kalank?

As Varun Dhawan looks forward to the release of the dance film Street Dancer 3D, he will be hoping to do right by his sizable fan following, something his box office track record shows he has been doing successfully during his career.

Read More