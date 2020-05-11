News updates from Hindustan Times |‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off and all the latest news

Updated: May 11, 2020 17:17 IST

‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off

China on Monday sought to downplay the latest round of aggressive confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers in north Sikkim over the weekend, saying both countries should jointly uphold peace and handle differences. Read more.

‘Centre should not play politics’: Mamata Banerjee at video-conference with PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the Centre should not play politics at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has gripped the country.Read more.

India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people have recovered from Covid-19

India’s recovery rate from the Covid-19 infection has now climbed to an encouraging 31.15% with 20,917 people having recovered across the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. A total number of 1,559 patients have recovered from the infectious disease in the last 24 hours. Read more.

‘Just bat and shut up, you sound like a child’: Williams recalls Virat Kohli’s ‘notebook celebration’ banter

The banter between India captain Virat Kohli and West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams during the T20I series in 2019 captured a lot of attention from the media, fans and cricketing pundits. Read more.

Jaya Bachchan responds to Abhishek Bachchan’s Mother’s Day post with ‘dragon mom’ meme: ‘Sense of humour game on point’

Jaya Bachchan’s meme game is on fire. Her son and actor Abhishek Bachchan wished her on Mother’s Day with a poised and graceful picture of the two but the veteran actor reacted with a funny meme. Read more.

The man with over 5,000 autographs, from Jawahar Lal Nehru, Marilyn Monroe to Amitabh Bachchan

As youngsters, collecting autographs by famous personalities was one of the most popular hobbies and for some, it remains a thing even now. The autograph book is something we would carry to special events in the hope that we just might get to meet that celebrity and get them to sign it for us. Read more.

You won’t believe what this furry feline’s hat is made out of. Watch

This clip was posted on the video-sharing application, TikTok on March 19. Shared by an account called ‘sirkka the cat’, the recording was captioned, “day 5 made me do it,” referring to the fifth day of quarantine. Read more.

NEET 2020: NTA warns candidates, says beware of fake calls, SMS and emails in circulation

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday informed candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2020 about circulation of fake/fraudulent calls, SMS and emails asking for their application details and personal information. Read more.

Watch: Taxis in Kochi get fiberglass partitions to curb Covid-19 spread

Authorities in Kochi have come up with a unique step to protect taxi drivers from getting infected with Covid-19. Taxi drivers have been asked to install fiberglass partitions in their taxis. These taxis have been deployed for Covid-19 services in the area. Kerala has so far recorded over 500 cases of Covid-19. Watch here.