News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India,’ says PM Modi and all the latest news

Dec 24, 2020

‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Rabindranath Tagore's vision for the Visva-Bharati University is the basis for the call for a self reliant India, adding that the call was made for the world's benefit too.

Delhi CM to chair meeting with health minister to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting to review preparations for the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the city, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the resultant lockdown had a major impact on seniors, with one in three of the seniors spoken to fearing they would contract the disease, shows a survey.

New Covid-19 mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far

Amid concerns over new Coronavirus mutant found in the UK and the rest of the world subsequently rushing to shut their doors to Britain, another variant has now been found, which has links to South Africa.

MCG pitch will suit Indian batsmen more: Darren Lehmann feels India can turn things around against Australia

Agreeing that it will be hard task after lows of Adelaide, former Australia batsman and head coach Darren Lehmann backed India to turn things around in the remaining three Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Paralympic medalist Blake Leeper cheers on 2-year-old kid learning to walk with prosthetic leg. Watch

An incredibly special moment between a toddler and Paralympic medalist Blake Leeper has now tugged at the heartstrings of many.

Wonder Woman 1984 movie review: Gal Gadot’s goddess-like charm barely saves a wonderless sequel

Judging from the title, there are two things that should have been the focus of Wonder Woman 1984: the Amazonian goddess and the '80's nostalgia that the film most likely wanted to cash on.

Watch: ‘Mamata Banerjee welcomed BJP to Bengal’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury