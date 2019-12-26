e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times| 'This is not leadership': Army chief Bipin Rawat slams anti-CAA protests and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘This is not leadership’: Army chief Bipin Rawat slams anti-CAA protests and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2019 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Singh Rawat during the launch of the Atal Bhujal Yojana, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Singh Rawat during the launch of the Atal Bhujal Yojana, in New Delhi on Wednesday.((ANI Photo))
         

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘This is not leadership’: Army chief Bipin Rawat slams anti-CAA protests

Outgoing Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday slammed the protests over the new citizenship law, saying leaders emerge from crowds but are not those who “lead people in inappropriate directions”.

Read full story here.

India ready to fight Brazil’s attack on sugarcane subsidies at WTO: Official

India has a “strong case” to fend off an attack on its price policy for some 55 million sugarcane farmers of the country at the World Trade Organisation by Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Read full story here.

3 technologies that could ensure the world will never be the same again

Humankind has always been fascinated by intelligent (and self-aware) automata. It has wanted to capture the stars forever. And it has been fascinated by ways to overcome death.

Read full story here.

Twitter war breaks out between Chidambaram, Amit Malviya over NPR

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday came under sharp attacks from the Bharatiya Janata Party that put out videos from his days as the home minister to underscore the Congress connection to the National Population Register, or NPR.

Read full story here.

On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jhooth’ jibe at PM Modi, BJP’s scathing comeback

Congress and BJP are involved in a battle on social media on detention centres in the country. First, it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who tweeted an edited video clip of a news report which has a portion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech where he says there are no detention centres in India.

Read full story here.

Good Newwz movie review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor deliver a complete entertainer

Good Newwz brings glad tidings– we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful mix of comedy and emotions that never gets preachy.

Read full story here.

South Africa vs England: Why England cricket team players are wearing black armbands in Centurion Test

The England cricket team players wore black armbands during the first Test encounter against South Africa in honour of former bowler Bob Willis. Willis, who captained his country between 1982 and 1984, played in 90 Test matches with his most memorable performance taking eight for 43 in the Australian second innings of the third Ashes Test in 1981, died aged 70.

Read full story here.

top news
