e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / India News / ‘This is not leadership’: Army chief Bipin Rawat slams anti-CAA protests

‘This is not leadership’: Army chief Bipin Rawat slams anti-CAA protests

General Rawat’s term as Army chief ends on December 31 and the government is likely to name the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) before that. He is widely believed to be the front-runner for the post.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2019 15:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Singh Rawat during the launch of the Atal Bhujal Yojana, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Singh Rawat during the launch of the Atal Bhujal Yojana, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
         

Outgoing Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday slammed the protests over the new citizenship law, saying leaders emerge from crowds but are not those who “lead people in inappropriate directions”.

“Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in large number of universities and colleges, students the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership,” the Army chief said at an event in New Delhi.

After Parliament approved amendments to the citizenship law earlier this month, violent protests have taken place across the country. Multiple protesters have been injured and have died in these protests, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Watch l Army Chief on CAA protests: ‘Leading people towards arson is not leadership’ 

“What is so complex about leadership, if it is all about leading. Because when you move forward, everybody follows. It is not that simple. It appears simple, but it is a complex phenomenon,” General Rawat said.

The Army chief, however, received some advice from those opposing the amendments to the citizenship law.

“Leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy & preserving the integrity of the institution that you head,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Twitter. 

Some others on Twitter called him a political Army chief.

“One of the reasons India’s Army is highly respected around the world is because it is apolitical. Such political comments are unbecoming of an Army Chief. The political neutrality of the Indian Army shouldn’t be compromised under any circumstances!” tweeted Congress’s National Media Panelist Shama Mohamed. 

General Rawat’s term as Army chief ends on December 31 and the government is likely to name the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) before that who will head the department of military powers in the defence ministry. General Rawat is widely believed to be the front-runner for the post.

tags
top news
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Twitter war breaks out between Chidambaram, Amit Malviya over NPR
Twitter war breaks out between Chidambaram, Amit Malviya over NPR
On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jhooth’ jibe at PM Modi, BJP’s scathing comeback
On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jhooth’ jibe at PM Modi, BJP’s scathing comeback
Matthew Wade pulls off Michael Jackson’s iconic move at MCG
Matthew Wade pulls off Michael Jackson’s iconic move at MCG
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Who has better 100Mbps monthly broadband plans?
Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Who has better 100Mbps monthly broadband plans?
Solar Eclipse 2019 | Watch some of the best images of the spectacle
Solar Eclipse 2019 | Watch some of the best images of the spectacle
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news