News updates from Hindustan Times: Transport strike in Delhi today against amended Motor Vehicles act and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:01 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion:

Transport strike in Delhi today against amended Motor Vehicles act; schools shut, offices declare holiday

Commuters could face problems on Thursday as transport association in Delhi and Noida have called for a strike as a protest against the penalties imposed under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

India, US to hold bilateral meet after Modi event

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have addressed the Indian diaspora in Houston on September 22, the two leaders will move to New York to hold a bilateral summit , possibly on September 24 to further deepen ties between two largest democracies in the World.

Mumbai gears up for ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ today, schools closed

Mumbai city and the adjoining areas are likely to witness “extremely heavy rainfall” on Thursday, said an IMD official. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall and has issued a red rain alert for Mumbai and Raigad districts. This indicates a precipitation of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli & Co achieve historic first with seven-wicket win in Mohali

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant half century after a disciplined show from the bowlers as India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the second T20I encounter in Mohali on Wednesday.

The Motor Vehicles Act is a good first step. Now, bring in more reforms | Analysis

Less than a month after amending the Motor Vehicle Act, dissenting voices have emerged across the country. While states such as Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan have refused to implement it, listing exorbitant fines as the main reason, others such as Gujarat are rolling back the penalties under a modified fee structure.

IIFA Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh wins best actor for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt bags best actress for Raazi. Complete list of winners

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was attended by scores of Bollywood celebrities. While Ranveer Singh walked away with the best actor trophy for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt won the best actress for her role in Raazi.

Opinion| The battle against rape, the battle for dignity

The fight for women’s safety is an uphill one. On September 16, in Bihar’s Bettiah, the police arrested five people a day after they were accused of gangraping a former resident of the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter-home.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 08:53 IST