News updates from Hindustan Times | Uddhav Thackeray: Reluctant politician who is all set to become Maharashtra CM and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 08:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uddhav Thackeray: Reluctant politician who is all set to become Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, 58, is all set to be sworn in as the next chief minister of Maharashtra. Once a reluctant politician, whose family traditionally held the keys to power of governments and civic administrations through proxies, Thackeray will become the first of his line to hold a constitutional post.

India apprises US, others in UNSC of Pak conspiracy

India has informed the US and its other friends in the UN Security Council (UNSC) about blatant attempts by Pakistan with the help of its all-weather ally China to, first, accuse Indian expats working in Afghanistan of terror crimes and then get them listed as global terrorists by the 1267 sanctions committee, diplomats and officials in intelligence agencies said. To date, the 1267 committee has listed 130 Pakistanis and 25 entities based in that country for their role in global terror.

Pawar vs Pawar: How uncle ended nephew’s coup bid

When the story of the three-day old long Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government is written, a substantial part of it will focus on how Sharad Pawar, 79, the grand old man of Maharashtra politics outwitted his ambitious nephew.

Female Pak journalist shot dead by husband for not quitting job

A 27-year-old female Pakistani journalist was killed here on Monday allegedly by her husband, also a scribe, for not quitting her job. The couple got married seven months ago but then the relations turned sour soon, according to an FIR.

Airport Tyrant Syndrome: Power-mad officials who treat ‘powerless’ passengers with contempt

I have written before about the nervousness most of us feel when we are at airports. The most obvious manifestation of this tension is when we are at Immigration counters. No matter how experienced a traveller you are, there is always at least one moment of doubt when you present your passport to the Immigration officer.

Chris Gayle takes ‘break’ from cricket, says no to India ODIs

West Indies great Chris Gayle has said no to playing the three ODIs in India next month and rather wants to focus on his plans for 2020. West Indies are scheduled to play three T20s and as many ODIs in India starting December 6. He is also unlikely to feature in the T20 games.

Rasika Dugal on working with Mira Nair in A Suitable Boy: ‘It’s a treat to be part of an ensemble cast like that one’

Rasika Dugal has a lot on her plate and forward is the only way to go for the actor. The Delhi Crime actor is back to dominate the web space with her new show, Out of Love and flawlessly steps into the shoes of Suranne Jones in the Doctor Foster remake.

