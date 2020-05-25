e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: War of words between Piyush Goyal and Sanjay Raut over Shramik trains from Maharashtra and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: War of words between Piyush Goyal and Sanjay Raut over Shramik trains from Maharashtra and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut sprang to the CM Uddhav Thackeray’s defence and took on union minister Piyush Goyal.(HT Photo)
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut sprang to the CM Uddhav Thackeray’s defence and took on union minister Piyush Goyal.(HT Photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

War of words between Piyush Goyal and Sanjay Raut over Shramik trains from Maharashtra

A war of words has broken out between Union Minister for Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Shiv Sena member of Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut over an alleged 50% less number of Shramik Special trains being provided daily to ferry stranded migrant workers out of Maharashtra. Read more.

Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector

Back in the autumn of 2012, a senior faculty member at the Mhow-based Army War College published a paper on the China’s war zone campaign (WZC). Beijing would, the army officer argued, seek to coerce smaller adversaries into acceding to China’s demand through graded threat of force or actual use of force till its ends are met. Read more.

China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension

China is planning to evacuate its citizens from India amid the spreading Covid-19 pandemic in the country, a notice issued by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said on Monday. Read more.

Babar Azam almost in Virat Kohli, Steve Smith’s league: Misbah-ul-Haq

There has been no cricketing action in the last two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic but that hasn’t been able to keep the likes of India captain Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith and Pakistan limited-overs skipper Babar Azam away from news. Read more.

When Daniel Radcliffe said Harry Potter turned him into an alcoholic, revealed details about sex life

Actor Daniel Radcliffe struggled with alcohol while filming the Harry Potter movies. Radcliffe spoke candidly about his alcoholism years after appearing in his final Harry Potter film. Read more.

Govt selects 10 Indian startups to develop Zoom rival

The Indian government, last month, had launched a challenge inviting Indian companies to build a secure alternative to the video conferencing app Zoom. Read more.

Yoga for holistic health: Tackle obesity, depression and other mental health issues with yoga and meditation

Yoga can play an important role in restoring health in a holistic manner and promoting better physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health. Read more.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB matric result to be declared tomorrow at 12.30pm

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the BSEB matric result 2020 on Tuesday at 12:30 pm. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor announced that the Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at onlinebseb.in. Read more.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In