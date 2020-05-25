Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB matric result to be declared tomorrow at 12.30pm

education

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the BSEB matric result 2020 on Tuesday at 12:30 pm. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor announced that the Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at onlinebseb.in.

With this, the long wait of lakhs of students will end soon. Around 15 lakh candidates had appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th exam that was conducted from February 17 to 24. Earlier, BSEB had announced that the Bihar Board matric result 2020 will be declared by the end of March or in the beginning of April. But the evaluation of answersheet had to be stopped midway due to the lockdown. The evaluation resumed on May 6 and was wrapped up last week.

How to check BSEB Bihar matric result 2020:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com. They will have to enter their registration number and roll number and roll code to check their results 2020.

Last year, the BSEB had declared the Bihar Board matric result 2019 in record 29 days after concluding the exam. The exam was conducted from February 21 to 28 and the result was declared on April 6.

