Home / Education / BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020 date: Here’s all you should know

BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020 date: Here’s all you should know

BSEB Bihar Board class 10th Result 2020 update: Top ten highest scoring students are soon expected to be called for physical verification. Bihar School Examination Board does physical verification of top 10 rank holders.

education Updated: May 17, 2020 09:45 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor(HT file)
         

Lakhs of students who had taken the Bihar Board class 10th examination are anxiously waiting for their BSEB Bihar 10th Result. The result was scheduled to be declared by the end of March but it has been delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Bihar Board class 10 exam answer sheets evaluation is completed. The marks of students are being compiled and fed in the computer . The BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020 will be declared after May 20.

A BSEB official said that BSEB Matric Result 2020 would be declared in the next week. “Evaluation of pending answersheets is completed in all districts. Compilation of result is on. After preparation of toppers’ list, the board will finish other formalities including verification of toppers’ copies and interview of toppers’ through video call”, an official told HT.

Top ten highest scoring students are soon expected to be called for physical verification. Bihar School Examination Board does physical verification of top 10 rank holders. In this process, a panel of subject experts is constituted who checks the answersheets of these toppers once again. They are then called for an interview, during which experts ask them questions from their subjects to be assured that they have not got the marks by using any unfair means .

This process is expected to be completed in the coming few days.

Bihar board started the process of physical verification of toppers in 2017 after the infamous ‘merit list scandal’ in which a student who topped the state board exams was not even able to answer the most basic questions from her/his subject.

This year, more than 15 lakh students appeared in Bihar Board Class 10th exam held across 1368 exam centres, which was conducted from February 17 to February 24. Last year, matric results were declared on April 6 with overall pass percentage 80.73%.

This year class 12 board exams toppers were interviewed by video calls due to the lockdown. The class 10th toppers will also be interviewed on video calls only in order to maintain social distancing.

The BSEB class 12th results for all streams were declared on March 24.

Check full coverage of Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 here

