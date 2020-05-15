e-paper
Home / Education / BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020 within a week, evaluation almost complete: Official

BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020 within a week, evaluation almost complete: Official

BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020 is expected to be announced within a week, an official told HT. The evaluation of answersheets is almost completed. Over 15 lakh students are waiting for their results.

education Updated: May 15, 2020 18:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020 update
BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020 update(HT File)
         

The Bihar School examination board is expected to declare the results of matric or class 10 examinations soon. Talking to Hindustan Times on Friday, a Bihar board official, on conditions of anonymity, said that the evaluation of answersheets of matric students is almost complete and the board is expected to declare the Class 10 exam results within a week.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had earlier informed HT that the result is likely to be declared after May 20.

After the evaluation is completed, the marks will be compiled by the board and topper list will be prepared.The top 10 rank holders will be called by the board for physical verification.

This year, the board will conduct the toppers’ interview through video conferencing due to coronavirus pandemic. The video conferencing is expected to be conducted in coming two to three days.

“BSEB is using advance software to prepare database and result which is 15 times faster than other software. This software was designed by Information Technology department of the board”, the board official had earlier said.

BSEB has resumed evaluation of remaining answersheets on May 6 across 169 evaluation centres in the state.

Over 15 lakh students have taken the matriculation exam held across 1368 exam centres, which was conducted from February 17 to February 24.

BSEB has already declared result of intermediate examination on March 24.

