Home / Education / Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 declared: BSEB Bihar intermediate results out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 declared: BSEB Bihar intermediate results out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 12th Intermediate Result 2020 Declared: BSEB has declared the results of arts, science and commerce stream exams online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. A total of 80.44% candidates have passed the exams. Candidates can check their results online. Here are the details of toppers.

education Updated: Mar 24, 2020 19:44 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 declared: BSEB chairman Anand Kishor
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 declared: BSEB chairman Anand Kishor(HT File)
         

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2020 declared: Bihar School Examination Board has declared the intermediate examination results of all streams i.e., arts, science and commerce. The results can be checked online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in from 7:30 pm onwards.

Click here for Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2020 Live Updates

A total of 80.44% students have passed the examination. Last year the pass percentage was 79.76. The intermediate exam was conducted from February 3 to 13, 2020 in which 12, 04, 834 candidates had appeared for the exam.

Read More: How to check Bihar Board intermediate results 2020 online

BSEB will conduct the verification and interview of the top 5 rank holders of all stream through Whatsapp video calling in view of coronavirus outbreak. The toppers will not have to appear physically for the interview.

Neha Kumari has topped in the science stream by securing 476 marks that is 95.2% while Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Chaudhary has topped in commerce stream by scoring 476 marks (95.2%). Sakshy Kumar has topped in arts stream by scoring 474 marks out of 500 which is 94.80%. Check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 topper list

The pass percentage for arts, commerce and science stream is 81.44%, 93.26% and 77.39%, respectively.

This year, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor decided not to hold any press conference to announce the results in view of coronavirus outbreak. BSEB has also suspended the evaluation work for class 10th board examination till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Important Figures:

Total number of students: 1204834

Arts: 511745 students pass - 81.44%

Commerce: 66215 students pass - 93.26%

Science: 391199 students pass-- 77.39%

Pending results: 401

Expelled: 356

Candidates passed with first division

Arts--- 175017

Commerce--- 43296

Science --- 224971

Total--- 443284 students passed with first division

