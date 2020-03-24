e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar BSEB 12th result 2020: Here’s how to check results online

Bihar BSEB 12th result 2020: Here’s how to check results online

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

education Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:19 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the result of the intermediate (Class 12) board examination soon on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Also Read: BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2020 to be declared today at biahrboardonline.bihar.gov.in

How to check the result:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the “Results” tab

3. Click on the link that reads, ‘Class XII results”

4. Click on the particular stream for which you want to check the results

5. A new page will appear on the display screen

6. Key in your credentials and log in

7. The result will appear on the display screen

8. Download the results and take its print out for future references.

