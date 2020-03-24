Bihar BSEB 12th result 2020: Here’s how to check results online

education

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:19 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the result of the intermediate (Class 12) board examination soon on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

How to check the result:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the “Results” tab

3. Click on the link that reads, ‘Class XII results”

4. Click on the particular stream for which you want to check the results

5. A new page will appear on the display screen

6. Key in your credentials and log in

7. The result will appear on the display screen

8. Download the results and take its print out for future references.