Home / Education / BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2020 to be declared today at biahrboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2020 to be declared today at biahrboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2020: Bihar School Examination Board will declare the intermediate exam result of all streams including arts, science and commerce exams today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results are likely to be declared by 6.30 pm today. Check full details here.

education Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:23 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor (HT File)
         

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2020: Bihar School Examination Board will declare the class 12th results 2020 today. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor announced on Tuesday that no press conference will be held for declaration of the result. The result will be released online and candidates will be able to check the results from the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com.

Read More: Bihar BSEB 12th result 2020: Here's how to check results online

The results for all streams i.e., arts, science and commerce will be declared anytime soon. BSEB had already released the answer key for the objective questions that were asked in the intermediate examination.

BSEB had conducted the class 12th examinations from February 3 to 13 for which around 12 lakh candidates were registered.

