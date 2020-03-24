BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2020 to be declared today at biahrboardonline.bihar.gov.in

education

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2020: Bihar School Examination Board will declare the class 12th results 2020 today. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor announced on Tuesday that no press conference will be held for declaration of the result. The result will be released online and candidates will be able to check the results from the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com.

The results for all streams i.e., arts, science and commerce will be declared anytime soon. BSEB had already released the answer key for the objective questions that were asked in the intermediate examination.

BSEB had conducted the class 12th examinations from February 3 to 13 for which around 12 lakh candidates were registered.