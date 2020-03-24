BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 toppers list of all streams: Neha Kumari tops in Science with 95.2%

education

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 19:41 IST

The Bihar Board 12th result 2020 has been declared on Tuesday in which 80.44 % of students have been declared successful. The class 12 or intermediate examination was held between February 3 and 13, 2020 for which around 12 lakh students were registered.

Also Read: Bihar BSEB 12th result 2020: Here’s how to check results online

In arts, Sakshy Kumari has topped. She has scored 474 marks out of 500 which is 94.80% while in commerce, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary have topped with 476 marks, which is 95.2%. In science, Neha Kumari has topped. She has secured 476 marks out of 500 which is 95.2%.

BSEB intermediate results 2020 live updates

Check list of top-5 rank holders here of all streams here:

Candidates can check their BSEB intermediate results 2020 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by logging in using their roll number and roll code. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future reference. Currently, the link is not opening due to heavy traffic on the website. Candidates are advised to wait for some time and retry at regular intervals.