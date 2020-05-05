e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th paper evaluation begins tomorrow, will take 7 days to finish work, says BSEB chairperson

Bihar Board 10th paper evaluation begins tomorrow, will take 7 days to finish work, says BSEB chairperson

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the evaluation process for class 10th board exam answer scripts from Wednesday, May 6 onwards amid lockdown.

education Updated: May 05, 2020 08:58 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the evaluation process for class 10th board exam answer scripts from Wednesday, May 6 onwards amid lockdown. With the resumption of evaluation work, candidates of class 10th Bihar Board exam can expect their results soon.

Bihar Board class 12th results for all streams i.e., arts, science and commerce have already been declared on March 24.

“We are trying to find out possible ways for carrying out evaluation work. Since we have around 25% of answersheets unchecked, less number of evaluators would be required for assessment. A week will be enough to settle the remaining work,” BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor told HT.

Read More: Bihar board 10th results likely to be declared early next month

He also said that the evaluation work will be done keeping in mind the precautions and following social distancing in order to keep the evaluators safe.

BSEB had suspended all evaluation work for class 10th board exam answersheets after announcement of lockdown on March 22.

Initially, it was suspended till March 31. However, it was extended till April 14 after the lockdown 2.0 was announced. Later, with the announcement of Lockdown 3.0 till May 3, the suspension was again extended till May 3. Now the board has announced that the evaluation process will resume from May 6.

Over 12 lakh candidates of Bihar Board 10th exam are eagerly waiting for their results.

top news
India’s Covid-19 tally at 46,433 with 3,900 new cases in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally at 46,433 with 3,900 new cases in 24 hours
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
‘Completely surprised, but never obsessed about it’: Abhijit Banerjee on Nobel Prize
‘Completely surprised, but never obsessed about it’: Abhijit Banerjee on Nobel Prize
Covid-19 lockdown: Standalone shops allowed to open in Faridabad
Covid-19 lockdown: Standalone shops allowed to open in Faridabad
‘We’ve to learn to live with Covid-19’, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We’ve to learn to live with Covid-19’, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Ferrari expects more than $1 billion in core profit despite Covid-19 setback
Ferrari expects more than $1 billion in core profit despite Covid-19 setback
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News