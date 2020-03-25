Bihar Board BSEB 12th results declared, here is what you should know

education

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:16 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday declared the result of the Class 12 board examination on its official website. Students who have appeared in the board examination can check their results online at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB had held the intermediate board examination between February 3 and 13, 2020, for which around 12 lakh students had appeared at 1283 centres spread across the state. After the declaration of the results, 9 lakh students have passed.

Click here to see full coverage on BSEB inter result.

Despite the lockdown of the state, Bihar Board has declared the results of the class 12 board examination. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, while considering the coronavirus outbreak, decided not to hold a press conference for the announcement of class 12 board results.

Also Read: Bihar BSEB 12th result 2020: Here’s how to check results online

Neha Kumari, who secured 95.2%, topped the Science stream, while Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary and Kausar Fatma got 95.2% marks each and was declared as toppers in commerce stream. Sakshy Kumari scored 94.80% in Arts streams.

Also Read: BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 toppers list of all streams: Neha Kumari tops in Science with 95.2%

In the arts stream, 6, 28,363 students appeared in the BSEB intermediate arts examination. Out of which, 1,75,017 pass with first division, 2,86,454 pass with second division and 50,113 passes with third division.

In commerce, around 71,000 students appeared in the board examination. Out of which, 43,296 pass with first division, 20,514 passes with second division and 2,401 passes with third division.

A total of 5,05,468 students had appeared in the Bihar board science examination. Out of this, 3,91,199 students passed. Thus making an overall pass percentage of 77.39 for the stream.

Also Read: Bihar board 12th result 2020 overall pass percentage 80.44%, check details here

The overall pass percentage of girl students is 82.62% which is 4.01 percent more than boys.