Bihar board 12th result 2020 overall pass percentage 80.44%, check details here

education

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 19:24 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board on Tuesday declared the Class 12 or intermediate examination results. The overall pass percentage for class 12 intermediate examination this year is 80.44 %

The result has been released online and candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com.

This time the result has been declared by BSEB without holding a press conference due to coronavirus outbreak.

The results have been declared for all the three streams: arts, science and commerce. The Bihar board had earlier released the answer key for the objective questions that were asked in the intermediate examinations.

The class 12 or examinations examination were held between February 3 and 13, 2020 for which around 12 lakh students had registered.