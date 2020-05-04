e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Decision on answersheet evaluation in next 2 days

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Decision on answersheet evaluation in next 2 days

BSEB’s revised press note said that the board will take a decision on the issue of starting or further postponing the evaluation process of Class 10 board exams in the next two days.

education Updated: May 04, 2020 16:55 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
         

After releasing a notification on Monday saying that the evaluation process of the remaining answersheets of Bihar board Class 10 examination has been postponed to May 17 in wake of the covid-19 situation, the Bihar School examination Board Chairman Anand Kishor issued a revised press note saying that the BSEB is still mulling over the issue of starting the evaluation process.

BSEB’s revised press note said that the board will take a decision on the issue of starting or further postponing the evaluation process of Class 10 board exams in the next two days. The board will convey its decision after it is taken by the BSEB.

The evaluation of the class 10 answersheets had been earlier postponed until May 3 due to the coronavirus situation.

