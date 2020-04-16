e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar board 10th results likely to be declared early next month

Bihar board 10th results likely to be declared early next month

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, said, “The board will announce the matric results soon after the lockdown is over. We may require three-four days to wind up the evaluation process, as almost 75% work is done.”

education Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:12 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
BSEB chairman Anand Kisor
BSEB chairman Anand Kisor(HT File)
         

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce matriculation results in the first or second week of May.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, said, “The board will announce the matric results soon after the lockdown is over. We may require three-four days to wind up the evaluation process, as almost 75% work is done.” “If the lockdown is not extended further, the board may declare results by May 10 or so,” added Kishor.

Earlier, the board had planned to declare matriculation result on March 30 but could not meet the target due to coronavirus outbreak.

Fate of the students hanged in a balance after the state board suspended evaluation of the answer-sheets third time on Wednesday and extended the status quo till May 3.

“Marks feeding on software was done parallel with copy checking before announcement of nationwide lockdown,” said an official.

However, the BSEB chairman refrained from stipulating any final date for results, stating that the board would notify once evaluation work was complete and physical verification of toppers’ copies and their interviews through video call by experts were accomplished.

The BSEB examination controller on Wednesday issued a letter to all district education officers for suspension of the evaluation process with effect from April 15 till May 3 to ensure rigorous adherence to the lockdown regime.

More than 20,000 teachers were deployed for assessment of matriculation answer-sheets across 100 evaluation centres in the state.

The examination and result process suffered this year in comparison of last year as lakhs of contractual teachers went on indefinite strike boycotting invigilation and evaluation duty. Coronavirus triggered lockdown is yet another challenge before the board to complete evaluation work.

More than 15 lakh students appeared in matriculation exam held across 1368 exam centres, which was conducted from February 17 to February 24. Last year, matric results were declared on April 6 with overall pass percentage 80.73%.

BSEB declared result of intermediate examination on March 24.

