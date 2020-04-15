BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Answer sheet evaluation delayed further

education

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:10 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has further postponed the evaluation of papers of class 10th board exams till May 3.

The decision has been taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown from April 14 to May 3 to reduce chances of the further spread of coronavirus disease.

Earlier, the evaluation of class 10th board exam answer sheets were suspended till April 14.

BSEB informed about the postponement of evaluation through a press release, on Wednesday.

With the postponement of evaluation, Class 10 students of Bihar Board will have to wait a little longer for their results.

Bihar Board has already declared the class 12th results on March 24.

The board has set up a total of 100 evaluation centres in Bihar and deputed over 20,000 evaluators to check the answer sheets of the students.

