Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will be declared only after the lockdown ends

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:17 IST

Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be declared only after the lockdown imposed due to Cornavirus outbreak in the country ends. The evaluation process of Class 10 answer sheets have been halted and it will resume only after the lockdown ends.

Talking to Hindustan Times on Thursday, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi said “it is not possible to let the evaluators check the answer sheets from their home”. So it can be said that the declaration of Bihar board Class 10 results will not take place unless the lockdown ends.

Students who have appeared in the Bihar Board class 10th examination will have to wait for their results as the central government has imposed the lockdown till April 14 to prevent the further spread of coronavirus disease. The evaluation process of the BSEB Class 10 answer sheets will resume only after the completion of the lockdown period.

The board has set up a total of 100 evaluation centres in Bihar and deputed over 20,000 evaluators to check the answer sheets of the students.

Earlier, BSEB had announced that the Bihar Board Class 10th result will be declared by the end of March or in the first week of April. However, with the prevailing situation of coronavirus pandemic, the board had to delay the announcement of results.

BSEB had declared the class 12 examination results on March 24. A total of 80.4% students passed the Class 12 examinations.

How to check Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2020 after it is declared:

1) Visit the website of Bihar board at biharboardonline.com

2) Click on the link that reads “Bihar Board class 10th Result’

3) Key in your roll number and roll code

4) Your result will be displayed on screen

5) Download and take its print out