Bihar board 10th result soon, evaluation of matric answersheets resumes from today

Bihar board 10th result soon, evaluation of matric answersheets resumes from today

Bihar board 10th result update: Considering the fate of lakhs of students hanging in balance due to pending results, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has resumed the evaluation of remaining matric answer-sheets from today.

Updated: May 06, 2020 09:06 IST
Megha| Edited by Nandini
Megha| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, Patna
Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board, Anand Kishore is inspecting examinee students at examination centre in Patna
Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board, Anand Kishore is inspecting examinee students at examination centre in Patna (HT File)
         

On Monday, chairman of BSEB Anand Kishor, said, “We are trying to find out possible ways for carrying out evaluation work. Since we have just 25 % of answersheets unchecked, less number of evaluators would be required for assessment. A week will be enough to settle the remaining work.”

Earlier, the board had planned to declare matriculation result on March 30 but could not meet the target due to contractual teachers’ strike and Covid-19 outbreak.

Officials said that the board was just few steps behind completing the result process. Nearly 75 percent copy evaluation and marks feeding were done simultaneously till mid-March, said an official.

Before lockdown, more than 20,000 teachers were deployed for assessment of matriculation answersheets across 100 evaluation centres in the state.

BSEB declared the intermediate examination result on March 24 this year.

More than 15 lakh students appeared in matriculation exam held across 1368 exam centres, which was conducted between February 17 and February 24. Last year, matric results were declared on April 6 with overall pass percentage 80.73%.

