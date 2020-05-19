e-paper
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Register to get BSEB matric instant result alert and direct link here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 update: Register here to get instant alert and direct link of BSEB matric result 2020. Follow these steps to register for result alert for free.

education Updated: May 19, 2020 12:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HT Result alert registration protal(Hindustantimes.com)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the Bihar Board matric result 2020 anytime soon. It is expected that the result will be announced tomorrow. The Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will be declared on the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in. To get the latest update and alert after the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 is declared, candidates can register themselves on or Hindustan Times result portal.

Students will have to register themselves for free by entering their name, email address and mobile number on which they want to receive the alert.As soon as the BSEB will declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2020, the registered students will get a SMS alert with the direct link to check the Bihar Board matric results.

Candidates will then have to enter their roll number, roll code and registration number on the result portal to get their Bihar Board matric result 2020 on their screen. Candidates are advised to download the result and take a print out if possible.

Click here to register yourself for SMS alert of Bihar Board matric result 2020

This year, over 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam that was conducted from February 3 to 13, 2020.

