Bihar Board 10th result 2020: BSEB Bihar matric result expected to be declared tomorrow at biharboard.ac.in

education

Updated: May 19, 2020 11:01 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 anytime soon. The board has been working tirelessly to complete all the procedures on time and declare the results as early as possible. According to a report of Live Hindustan, the verification of half of the toppers have been completed and the board will declare the Bihar Board 10th results immediately after all the toppers are verified by the panel of experts.

An official source informed Hindustan team that if all procedures are completed as scheduled, the Bihar Board matric result 2020 will be declared tomorrow, on May 20. However, there is no confirmation of the date yet. The board will announce about the date and time of result declaration before declaring it.

Earlier, the BSEB board had decided to declare the Bihar Board matric result 2020 by the end of March or in the first week of April. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the evaluation of papers were left half-way. Bihar board declared the intermediate exam results on March 24 but Bihar board matric exam result got delayed. The evaluation of matric answersheet resumed on May 6 and was completed last week. The marks of students have been compiled and fed in the computer and topper list was made after which the board constituted a panel of subject experts who rechecks the answersheets of top 10 rank holders. The panel also interviews the toppers. This time, the board has decided to conduct the interviews on video call in view of maintaining social distancing.

After the toppers verification is completed, BSEB will declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 without any delay. Candidates will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in.

Click here to get mobile update of your Bihar Board matric result 2020