e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th result 2020: BSEB Bihar matric result expected to be declared tomorrow at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: BSEB Bihar matric result expected to be declared tomorrow at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 is expected to be declared tomorrow. The verification of half of the toppers have been completed and the board will declare the results immediately after all the toppers are verified by the panel of experts. Here’s the latest update.

education Updated: May 19, 2020 11:01 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
Bihar Board 10th result 2020 latest update
Bihar Board 10th result 2020 latest update(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 anytime soon. The board has been working tirelessly to complete all the procedures on time and declare the results as early as possible. According to a report of Live Hindustan, the verification of half of the toppers have been completed and the board will declare the Bihar Board 10th results immediately after all the toppers are verified by the panel of experts.

An official source informed Hindustan team that if all procedures are completed as scheduled, the Bihar Board matric result 2020 will be declared tomorrow, on May 20. However, there is no confirmation of the date yet. The board will announce about the date and time of result declaration before declaring it.

Earlier, the BSEB board had decided to declare the Bihar Board matric result 2020 by the end of March or in the first week of April. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the evaluation of papers were left half-way. Bihar board declared the intermediate exam results on March 24 but Bihar board matric exam result got delayed. The evaluation of matric answersheet resumed on May 6 and was completed last week. The marks of students have been compiled and fed in the computer and topper list was made after which the board constituted a panel of subject experts who rechecks the answersheets of top 10 rank holders. The panel also interviews the toppers. This time, the board has decided to conduct the interviews on video call in view of maintaining social distancing.

After the toppers verification is completed, BSEB will declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 without any delay. Candidates will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in.

Click here to get mobile update of your Bihar Board matric result 2020

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In