News updates from Hindustan Times: What is Styrene, the gas that leaked from Vizag plant and all the latest news

Updated: May 07, 2020 13:02 IST

What is Styrene, the gas that leaked from Visakhapatnam plant and killed 8

A chemical gas leak at a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday killed at least eight people. More than 1,000 people fell sick after inhaling the poisonous Styrene gas leaked from the plant. Read more

As part of Haryana’s diversification drive, farmers opting for non-paddy crops to get Rs 7,000 per acre

In its first firm crop diversification push, the Haryana government has decided to buy maize and pulses at the minimum support price (MSP). Read more

Madhya Pradesh, hard hit by Covid-19, has no info on samples for 10 days; experts concerned

Unlike its neighbouring states Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - which continue to share their Covid-19 data on the number of samples collected and tested with the public - the Madhya Pradesh government has stopped doing so. Read more

Search for Covid-19 origin heats up as WHO seeks mission to China

The World Health Organization is considering a new mission to seek the source of the coronavirus in China, amid growing controversy over the origin of a pandemic that has killed more than a quarter of a million people. Read more

Google, Gates Foundation join forces to bring digital payments to developing countries

Google, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation coupled with other charitable organisations including Coil, ModusBox, Omidyar Network, and The Rockefeller Foundation, have joined forces to launch a charitable organisation that is aimed at bringing digital payments to developing countries. Read more

Monkey ‘robs’ ATM in Delhi. People call it Money Heist: monkey edition

A video of an ATM ‘robbery’ has sparked hilarious reactions among people because of the unusual culprit behind the ‘crime’. It’s a monkey. Read more

Alia Bhatt’s fashion: Throwback to her best summer looks and accessories

Gully Boy and Raazi fame actor Alia Bhatt is one of the significant millennial style icons and quite a relatable one. Since her first film, Student Of The Year back in 2012, the Kalank actor’s fashion was also evolved like her choice of roles. Read more

Watch- Covid-19: Fuel duty may give govt Rs 1.2 lakh crore boost | What you need to know

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, fresh spikes in urban centres, fuel duty, labour helplines receive over 10k distress calls and more. Watch the full video for more details. Watch here