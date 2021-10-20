News updates from Hindustan Times: YS Sharmila to begin 4000-km foot march today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Telangana: YS Sharmila to begin record-breaking 4000-km foot march today

YS Sharmila, the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is set to undertake a padayatra (foot march) on Wednesday to “understand people's problems and find solutions” in context with her allegation that 7,000 farmers had committed suicide in the past seven years in Telangana during the rule of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). Read more

UK: Manchester airport terminal set to reopen after security scare

Terminal Two at Britain's Manchester Airport will reopen after Greater Manchester Police found no security threat following reports of a suspicious package, a spokesperson for the airport said on Tuesday."...Greater Manchester Police is satisfied that there is no security threat and has lifted the cordon that was in place," the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the terminal will reopen within the next hour. Read more

'Dhoni can give any one of us stiff competition, he can hit the ball the farthest': KL Rahul hails former India captain

India opener KL Rahul feels the legendary MS Dhoni, who is with the Indian side as a mentor for the T20 World Cup, can give any of the cricketers a run for their money. Rahul said that despite being on the other side of 40, the former skipper can hit the farthest sixes beating some of the muscular youngsters. Reac more

Sara Ali Khan's fusion yellow sharara will brighten up your Diwali party look, it costs ₹ 69k

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan rarely disappoints when it comes to her ethnic collection. Moreover, the star's love affair with traditional ensembles - be it sharara sets or suits or lehengas - has always given the fashion world some stunning moments. So, it makes sense that we look at her recent outfits for inspiration to ramp up our wardrobe for Diwali 2021 party. If you are one of us, worry not, because her latest look in a fusion yellow sharara set will definitely come to your rescue. Read more

Fabindia withdraws ad after BJP leaders say it ‘defaces Diwali’ | Watch

Clothing brand Fabindia deleted an advertisement from social media after facing backlash from BJP leaders. The brand had come out with a collection called ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ for the upcoming festive season. BJP leaders accused Fabindia of defacing the festival of Diwali by linking the festival to Urdu terms. Watch more

