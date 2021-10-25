News updates from HT: 2 men confess to inciting Bangladesh violence on Facebook and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

2 men confess to inciting Bangladesh violence through Facebook post, loudspeaker

Two men, accused of spreading communal hatred on social media in Bangladesh, have admitted to their crimes, a court said on Monday. The violence against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh broke out on October 13 during the Durga Puja festivities after an alleged blasphemous post on social media. Read more

Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases down to 889, lowest since May 5 last year

Maharashtra on Monday recorded just 889 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). This is the lowest daily number since May 5 last year (when the 24-hour count was 841). Read more

On edible oil prices, Centre, states hold meeting to review stock limit orders

The Centre on Monday held a meeting with states and union territories to discuss ways to reduce the rising prices of edible oils as demand rises during the festive season. Read more

RPSG Group and CVC Capital land successful bids to acquire Lucknow and Ahmedabad IPL teams

The Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group has won the Lucknow franchise by bidding for over ₹7,000 crore and private equity firm CVC Capital the second franchise at over ₹5,000 crore, the BCCI announced on Monday. Read more

Post on 100-year-old great grandpa sparks viral Twitter thread

People often take to Twitter to wish happy birthday to their loved ones. This Twitter user did the same and now the post has sparked a sweet thread on the micro-blogging site. Read more

5 simple habits that can keep heart diseases at bay

Many people are on a house-cleaning spree or busy renovating their homes ahead of Diwali. Just like you don't neglect your house cleaning and make every effort to improve its look, it is equally important to pay attention to the maintenance of your heart. Read more

'No bulletproof cover, no security': Amit Shah's outreach to J&K's youth

During his 3-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the youth of Kashmir valley. Watch here

