Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases down to 889, lowest since May 5 last year

Maharashtra on Monday recorded just 889 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). This is the lowest daily number since May 5 last year (when the 24-hour count was 841). It is also a drastic fall from the 1,410 cases reported on Sunday.

With today's caseload, the number of cases across the state reached 66,03,850, according to state government's health bulletin. So far, 64,37,025 people have recovered - 1,586 of those recoveries happed today.

Maharashtra also recorded 12 Covid-linked fatalities, dowon form 18 a day before. The death toll has now reached 1,40,028.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, on Monday reported 263 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and seven related fatalities. The total caseload and death toll in the city stand at 7,54,770 and 16,220, respectively.

This is the lowest daily count for the city since August 14, 2021, when 265 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai.

On Sunday, the city recorded 400 cases and six fatalities.

The first wave, which started on March 9, 2020 and went up to February 9, saw 2,048,802 cases and 51,360 deaths in Maharashtra. Against it, the second wave which continues has logged 88,656 deaths.