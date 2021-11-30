News updates from HT: Admiral R Hari Kumar takes over as India's new navy chief and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Admiral Hari Kumar is the new Indian Navy chief

Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took over as India’s new navy chief, replacing Admiral Karambir Singh who has retired. Read more.

Parag Agrawal, new Twitter CEO, joins list of popular Indian-origin tech bosses

Social media platform Twitter went through a major organisational change on Monday as the company’s co-founder Jack Dorsey resigned as the chief executive officer (CEO), paving the way for Indian origin Parag Agrawal to the top post. Read more.

13 held in Assam for beating student leader to death

Thirteen people have been arrested in Assam’s Jorhat district for allegedly beating a student leader to death on Monday, police said on Tuesday. Read more.

'I did not know if I would play Tests again': Ashwin makes staggering revelations, says 'he was at crossroads' last year

Life is not always fair. There are times when you are let down for no fault of yours and the onus is on you to redeem yourself. And in world cricket at present, nobody would relate to this more than senior India off-spinner R Ashwin. Read more.

Alto 2022 breaks cover in Japan with looks that resemble S-Presso

Alto hatchback, the oldest flagship from Maruti and one of India's best-selling cars ever, has made its official debut in Japan. Read more.

Malaika Arora challenges internet to do Rock and Roll with Utkatasana in new video: Can you do it?

Bollywood's OG fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has a new challenge for the internet, and it is a tough one. Read more.

Kangana Ranaut files FIR after getting threats, asks not to ‘spread hatred for political ambitions to win elections’

Actor Kangana Ranaut penned a note in Hindi along with a picture of her at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Read more.