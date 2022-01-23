News updates from HT: Beijing on alert as mass Covid-19 tests ordered for residents, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China: Beijing on alert as mass Covid-19 tests ordered for residents

Beijing’s local government on Sunday ordered mass tests for all the residents of a district in the capital as the number of cases in the city continued to rise less than two weeks ahead of the Winter Olympic Games, scheduled to begin on February 4. Read more

Kerala crime branch interrogates Malayalam actor Dileep, four others

A day after the Kerala High Court stalled his arrest till January 27, Malayalam actor Dileep and four other accused appeared before the crime branch in Kochi on Sunday for questioning in connection with an alleged plot to kill police officers who investigated the actor abduction and assault case. Read more

'Kohli could've been captain but who were they listening to? Dhoni': Karthik explains decline in Team India duo's form

Post the 2017 Champions Trophy, the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal became regular faces in the Indian XI. The duo wreaked havoc on opposition batting attacks for the next two years; however, post the World Cup in 2019, both players suffered a decline in their performance with Kuldeep Yadav slowly losing his place in XI across all formats over the next year. Read more

Fans slam broadcaster for revealing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's face: ‘It was so wrong’

On Sunday, as the Indian cricket team played South Africa at Cape Town, the official broadcaster of the match panned the camera to the stands showing Anushka Sharma and Vamika cheering for Virat Kohli, revealing the couple's daughter's face. Read more

How to deal with a friendship breakup; expert offers tips

The end of a friendship can be as painful as that of a romantic relationship. Getting "dumped" by a dear friend can at times be tougher to deal with emotionally than breaking ties with a person you dated perhaps briefly. Read more

