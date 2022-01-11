Home / India News / News updates from HT: Bulli Bai accused Vishal Jha moves Mumbai court for bail and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Bulli Bai accused Vishal Jha moves Mumbai court for bail and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Jha said he has handed over his laptop, mobile phone, and SIM cards to the investigating agency and he is in no position to tamper with any evidence.
Jha said he has handed over his laptop, mobile phone, and SIM cards to the investigating agency and he is in no position to tamper with any evidence.
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:57 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bulli Bai app: Accused moves Mumbai court for bail 

Vishal Kumar Jha, who was the first to be arrested in connection with the Bulli Bai app used to put hundreds of Muslim women on “auction”, has filed a bail application in a Mumbai court. Read More

Why is Google facing probe in India over abuse of dominant position?

Antitrust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered a probe against Google last week for abuse of dominant position in determining a fair revenue distribution. Read More

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Tendulkar, BCCI lead wishes as India head coach turns 49

Former skipper and current head coach of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid celebrates his 49th birthday on January 11, Tuesday. Read More 

Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19

Singer Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalised after she tested positive for Covid-19. She is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Read More 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels the BURN with no-equipment workout in new video, Kiara Advani reacts 

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarted her new year 2022 with an intense no-equipment workout and felt the 'burn'. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal star is known for following a strict routine and mixing up various training strategies at the gym. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cyberabad police google rahul dravid + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out