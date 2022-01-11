Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: BCCI leads wishes as India head coach turns 49

Former skipper and current head coach of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid celebrates his 49th birthday on January 11, Tuesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended wishes to the Indian batting great on the occasion and listed out his impressive numbers at the international stage.

"509 international matches, 24,208 international runs, 48 international centuries. Here's wishing Rahul Dravid – former India captain & current #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very Happy Birthday," wrote the official Twitter handle of the BCCI.

Here's wishing Rahul Dravid ? former India captain & current #TeamIndia Head Coach ? a very Happy Birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/qKEUd2WYpZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2022

Dravid, who played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and a T20I for India, was wished by many members of the cricketing fraternity as well as fans.

Dravid is the fourth-highest run-getter for India in ODIs with 10,768 runs from 340 ODIs at an average of 39.15. Only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (12,169) and Sourav Ganguly (11,221) are ahead of him on the list.

In Tests, however, he sits just behind Tendulkar with 13,625 runs at an average of 52.63 in 163 games. Tendulkar has 15,921 runs to his name from 200 matches. Overall, he is still India's second-highest run-getter in international cricket till now.

Regarded as one of the safest fielders in the slip cordon, Dravid finished his career with 336 catches overall with 210 of them coming in Tests. It's the most by a fielder in the Test format. He is fourth on the list for overall catches behind Mahela Jayawardene (440), Ricky Ponting (364) and Jacques Kallis (338).

Dravid also showed great team spirit and selflessness, as in the ODI format, he took up the duties of a wicket-keeper since the team management thought of bringing in an extra bowler if a batter takes up wicketkeeping duties.

Known for his textbook defence and immense patience at the crease, Dravid scored a total of 24,208 runs from 509 international games across all the formats. He signed off with 48 centuries to his name, out of which 36 came in the traditional format.

He later took over as the head of National Cricket Academy before taking up the role of the senior team's head coach after Ravi Shastri's departure. The Indian batting great started his coaching stint with the Indian team on a positive note, recording a T20I series sweep against New Zealand at home.

Currently coaching the side in his first overseas assignment, Dravid will add another feather to his already illustrious hat if India manages to clinch their first-ever series in the Rainbow nation.