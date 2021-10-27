News updates from HT: China added 307 billionaires as new energy sector booms and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China added 307 billionaires last year as new energy sector propels wealth

China added 307 billionaires in the past one year with the list of the country’s richest persons now headed by its “bottled water king”, followed by the founder of TikTok and then by the country’s “battery king”, the annual Hurun list of the wealthy revealed on Wednesday. Read more

T20 World Cup: 'Not South Africa of Nelson Mandela' - Salman Butt questions Quinton de Kock's actions

South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock has come under major scrutiny ever since his refusal to bend the knee in order to support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Read more

Adhyayan Suman on Aryan Khan: Don't know if he was a druggie, but was heartbreaking to see SRK going to meet him in jail

Adhyayan Suman has extended support to Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan Khan continues to be in jail in a drugs case. Adhyayan has said that Shah Rukh Khan does not deserve to face scrutiny, “even if Aryan had taken drugs”. Read more

Maruti Suzuki may sell EVs before 2025. But ‘conditions apply’

Maruti Suzuki has had a firm grip over the small passenger vehicle segment for decades but recent months have been a drive down choppy waters due to global shortage in semiconductor and rising prices of components. Read more

Athiya Shetty's strappy peach sharara set with pockets is every girl's dream

Taking pastel fashion to new heights this festive season, Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty dolled up for an advertorial in a strappy peach sharara set and the Internet was on fire. Read more

