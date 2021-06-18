Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

News updates from HT: China unit targets Indian telcos, firms in cyber espionage and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 09:01 AM IST
China and China-linked cyber operations have been seen as a persistent threat in India.(Representative image)

China unit targets Indian telcos, firms in cyber espionage

A suspected unit of Chinese cyber soldiers targeted Indian telecom companies, government agencies and several defence contractors, a cyber threats intelligence company said on Thursday. Read more

WTC final: Is Virat Kohli battling worrying form in Tests? Numbers suggest so

June 18, 2021 will officially mark the beginning of Virat Kohli's third tour of England. He has been to England to play Test cricket twice before - in 2014 and 2018, where he tasted contrasting fortunes with the bat. Read more

Sherni director on Rajkummar Rao, Vidya Balan: 'More similarities than differences between the two'

Sherni, starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, lands online on Friday, June 18. Director Amir Masurkar talked to Hindustan Times to share details about his vision behind the film, the struggles he faced while making it. Read more

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

How would you react if you found a bird’s nest outside your home? This Twitter user found one in a wreath he had on his door. His tweet about the bird situation has since gone viral. Read more

Watch: Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha released from jail

Activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha released from jail. The student activists, arrested in may last year, were granted bail by Delhi HC on June 15. Watch here

Topics
china cyberattack world test championship delhi hc
IND USA
