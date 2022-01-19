News updates from HT: Cold day conditions to abate in most of northwest India, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cold day conditions to abate in most parts of northwest India

Cold conditions marked by significantly low day temperatures are likely to abate in most parts of northwest India and are expected to be followed by a two-day wet spell from January 21, said the India Meteorological Department. Read more…

Russia can invade Ukraine at any moment, warns US

In a clear escalation of the tensions over Ukraine, the United States warned on Tuesday that Russia could, at any point, attack Ukraine. But while terming it an “extremely dangerous” situation, Washington kept the doors for diplomacy open with Moscow – with US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaking to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and both leaders agreeing to meet in Geneva this week. Read more…

‘Mann is Senapati..': Raghav Chadha on why AAP’s move will help it clinch Punjab

Ending weeks of speculation, Aam Aadmi Party became the first political party in Punjab to announce Bhagwant Mann as their chief ministerial candidate. It has ended, a 2-time MP from Sangrur – Bhagwant Mann’s 5-year wait. AAP’s Raghav Chadha in conversation with Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad revealed how Bhagwant Mann matured as a politician in Punjab and why he was an apt choice for Aam Aadmi Party in the state. Read more…

‘Dravid remains composed, Kohli is aggressive’: Ex-PAK opener points ‘compatibility issue’ behind Virat's decision

Virat Kohli shocked the world when he announced to step down from Test captaincy via a post on social media. In a long emotional post, the 33-year-old expressed his gratitude towards BCCI, the former coach Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni, bringing an end to a glorious seven-year-old chapter. Read more…

Soha Ali Khan says dinner-table conversations with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu are about ‘inheritance’

Soha Ali Khan gave a witty answer when asked about the kind of conversations she has with her husband Kunal Kemmu, brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor when they get together for dinner. She joked that they discuss ‘inheritance’. Read more…

Shruti Seth performs Downward Dog variation with a yoga chair. Video inside

Shruti Seth is back to her fitness routine in full form. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing snippets of her yoga routine on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Shruti swears by high-intensity workouts and yoga and her Instagram profile is a plethora of glimpses of the same. Read more…