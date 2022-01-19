Cold day conditions to abate in most parts of northwest India

NEW DELHI: Cold conditions marked by significantly low day temperatures are likely to abate in most parts of northwest India and are expected to be followed by a two-day wet spell from January 21, said the India Meteorological Department.

“We are expecting cold day conditions to... abate gradually as the wind direction changes from northerly to north-westerly and then to easterly. But cold day conditions will intensify in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar... They are likely to have cold days for three days and dense fog also. Due to an approaching western disturbance, there may cloudy days from January 22 to 24 when again low day temperatures may be recorded. This January, we have been seeing extremely low maximum temperatures over a vast region,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre.

A fresh western disturbance was over northwest India and another is likely to affect the region from January 21 onwards. An induced cyclonic circulation is also likely to form over Rajasthan on January 22.

Scattered to widespread to moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely in the Western Himalayan region from January 21 to 23. In Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely. Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh with maximum intensity on January 22.

Minimum temperatures were likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in northwest India this week. Dense to very dense fog in the night and morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal.