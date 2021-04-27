Home / India News / News updates from HT: Covid-19 medical supplies from UK reach India and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Covid-19 medical supplies from UK reach India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Flight from the UK with medical supplies.(Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: Flight from UK carrying vital medical supplies lands in India

A Lufthansa flight landed in India early on Tuesday morning with consignments comprising vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, the MEA said. Read more

The silence in IPL’s bio-bubble is deafening

In the midst of the biggest humanitarian crisis of the pandemic, the Indian Premier League (IPL) sometimes feels like it’s not just happening inside a bio-bubble, but in a bubble in space somewhere far away. Read more

Priyanka Chopra seeks vaccines for India as US ordered 'more than needed': 'The situation in my country is critical'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has come forward asking for more vaccines for India as the country battles a second wave of the coronavirus. Priyanka also said that the US ordered more vaccines than it required, and could afford to share them. Read more

‘Situation in India is beyond heartbreaking’: WHO chief on Covid surge

The situation in India is "beyond heartbreaking", and the World Health Organization is sending extra staff and supplies there to help fight the pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. Watch here

