News updates from HT: Covid vaccinations will increase as production rises, says Gagandeep Kang and all the latest news

‘Vaccination rates will rise as production increases': virologist Gagandeep Kang

Gagandeep Kang on Tuesday said that there is a global shortage of vaccines and India has to take a decision on whether it wants to buy vaccines developed by either Chinese or Russian vaccination companies.

In Nepal’s political theatre, Delhi risks eroding strategic gains by backing Oli

A fresh political crisis is brewing in Nepal. President Bidhya Bhandari has dissolved the Parliament and called for fresh elections on the recommendation of Prime Minister K.P. Oli, but not without the drama that is part and parcel of Nepali politics.

Who will win India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final? Legendary Richard Hadlee has his say

Ahead of the summit clash in Southampton, England which begins on June 18, legendary New Zealand fast bowler Richard Hadlee shared his thoughts on the first-ever WTC final in the history of cricket.

Hyundai on EV offensive and Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 to carry forward charge

Hyundai has big and mighty plans for its upcoming Ioniq 5 electric vehicle which is scheduled for an official launch later this this year but in its battery-powered arsenal are more products that would seek to make Hyundai a formidable player in the EV space.

Malaika Arora aces a neat Camatkarasana to improve self confidence with Yoga

We don't know how she does it but Malaika Arora makes even the most complex of exercises look effortless and this week was no different as she nailed Yoga's Camatkarasana in a neat manner.

‘Sputnik V, Sputnik Lite are reliable like Kalashnikovs…’: Russian deputy Envoy

Russian Deputy Envoy Roman Babushkin said Sputnik Lite, the single dose Covid vaccine's promotion and distribution in India would be very helpful.