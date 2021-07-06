Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Delhi HC to hear petitions seeking recognition of same-sex couples and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Delhi High Court (File photo)

Delhi HC to hear petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex couples

The Delhi high court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on Tuesday seeking legal recognition of same-sex couples. Read More

Cabinet reshuffle expected this week, PM Modi's crucial meeting likely today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a crucial meeting at his residence on Tuesday amid reports of a cabinet reshuffle. Read More

4% rain deficiency over northwest India, monsoon likely to revive soon: IMD

Monsoon is likely to revive in northwest India around July 10, according to India Meteorological Department. There is 4% rain deficiency over northwest India and 0% excess over the country since June 1. Read More

Tanishaa Mukerji says she froze her eggs at 39, doctor advised it only when she has ‘no hope of conceiving a baby’

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji revealed that she froze her eggs at the age of 39, in case she wants to have children someday. Read More

Fan asks about Dhoni's future if CSK don't retain him in IPL 2022, Brad Hogg makes huge prediction

Two names are synonymous in franchise cricket - MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings. In 2008, CSK bought Dhoni in the auctions and named him the captain of the side. Read More

Nora Fatehi pairs sexy neon yellow bodycon dress with 3 lakh bag for shoot

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi may have made a name for herself in the industry with her bomb dance moves, but her sartorial choices also need an honourable mention. Read More

Instagram working on ‘Exclusive Stories’ for subscribers, similar to Twitter’s Super Follow feature

Instagram is reportedly working on the ability to allow creators to monetise their Instagram stories with ‘exclusive’ content, which could work in a similar way that Twitter’s Super Follow feature works. Read More

Watch: Tourists celebrate birthday at ghat & misbehave with cops, arrested

