News updates from HT: Director of SVS Aqua Tech remanded to police custody in Pune fire case and all the latest news

Pune fire: Director of SVS Aqua Tech remanded to police custody

The director of SVS Aqua Tech, Nikunj Shah (39), has been remanded to custody of the Pune rural police on Wednesday by a local court. Read more

Covid-19: Karnataka to ease restrictions in phased manner, no unlock in one go, says minister

Covid-19 restrictions in Karnataka, would be relaxed in a graded manner in four or five phases starting from June 14, state revenue minister R Ashoka said on Wednesday. Read more

Imam killed in blast at Bihar mosque

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a madrasa (seminary) in Bihar’s Banka district on Tuesday morning, killing an imam (religious teacher) and damaging other houses in the locality, police said. Read more

Yuvraj Singh hints at India's possible openers for WTC final, gives special advise to bat in English conditions

At a time when there is speculation about India’s opening combination for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hinted he would perhaps go with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Read more

Step inside Mini Mathur-Kabir Khan's flowers-inspired family room that is 'happy, airy, bright, sunny'

Showing off her 'happy, airy, bright and sunny' home to her Instagram followers, Mini gave details of where she bought all the items from. Read more

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

An alert RPF constable is being termed as a hero after a video of him saving a passenger from falling under a moving train was shared online. Read more

‘Farmers don’t want to discuss the weather…’: Congress seeks Tomar’s resignation

The Congress on Wednesday asserted that the only way to end the ongoing farmers' protest is to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, and demanded Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's resignation over what it said was his "egoistic" stance on the issue. Watch here



