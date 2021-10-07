News updates from HT: India condemns targeted killing of civilians in J&K and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India condemns targeted killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir

India on Thursday strongly condemned the “targeted killing” of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the attacks reflected its concerns about cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The principal and a teacher of a government school in Eidgah area of Srinagar were gunned down by unidentified armed men on Thursday, taking the toll from targeted attacks on civilians in Kashmir since Tuesday to five. [Read more…]

Vandalism at Kabul gurdwara concern for India and world community: MEA

India on Thursday said the vandalisation of a gurdwara in Kabul by armed men is a matter of concern and the world community must insist on the protection of the human rights of all segments of Afghan society. Suspected Taliban fighters entered the Gurdwara Karte Parwan on October 5, tied up guards and destroyed CCTV cameras. [Read more…]

Double vaccination mandatory to take part in Durga puja rituals, says Calcutta HC

The Calcutta high court on Monday relaxed some of the curbs on Durga Puja festivities while allowing local residents to take part in puja rituals, such as pushpanjali and sindur khela, provided they were fully vaccinated. The court has already banned the entry of visitors in the puja pandals. [Read more…]

First LUH military variant to make maiden test flight next August

After wrapping up rigorous flight testing of prototype helicopters in challenging conditions, state-run plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has set August 2022 as the deadline for carrying out the maiden test flight of the first chopper in the indigenous light utility helicopter (LUH) limited series production, senior officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. [Read more…]

Classy KL Rahul misses ton, eases Punjab Kings to win over Chennai Super Kings

A stand-out innings from Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, who smashed an astonishing 42-ball 98*, proved the difference against Chennai Super Kings in the first of two double-headers on Thursday. PK’s six-wicket victory in 13 overs brought them up to fifth on the points table and dropped CSK down to third, giving Royal Challengers Bangalore an outside chance to finish in the top two if they can win handsomely against toppers Delhi Capitals on Friday. [Read more…]

Navjot Singh Sidhu fumes after UP cops stop him from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was en route to Lakhimpur Kheri along with party workers and supporters, was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police in Saharanpur on Thursday. Sidhu, along with others, has been detained at Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) - Saharanpur (UP) border. Fuming at UP police, Sidhu said, “Why has the government not arrested Ashish Mishra? Is the Minister's son above the law? Arrest Mishra." [Watch the full video here]

Suhana Khan reacts to Hrithik Roshan's open letter for Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has reacted to Hrithik Roshan's open letter in support of her brother Aryan Khan. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram and penned a letter addressed to Aryan. In the letter, Hrithik sympathised with Aryan and extended his support after the 23-year-old was arrested in a drugs-related case. [Read more…]

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Which SD 778G phone is better?

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G sparked off a slew of launches in the midrange smartphone segment (between ₹25,000 – ₹30,000). This phone marked Xiaomi’s second outing where the company was less concerned about packing high-end specs and more about how the end user experience. This was despite packing a 5G Snapdragon 778G chip and a display with support for Dolby Vision. And, it starts at ₹26,999 only. [Read more…]

World Egg Day: Know the health benefits of eating eggs every day

A protein powerhouse and loaded with 13 different vitamins & minerals, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, eggs are a popular breakfast choice not without a reason. Health studies show that eating eggs in breakfast not only makes you feel full for long, it also helps maintain healthy blood sugar and insulin levels. [Read more…]