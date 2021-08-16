Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: India's efforts to repatriate officials paused as Kabul airport closes and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Afghan passengers sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport.(AFP)

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Closure of Kabul airport puts pause on repatriation of Indians

India on Monday pledged to stand by its Afghan partners but said the suspension of operations at Kabul airport has “forced a pause” in the government’s efforts to repatriate its officials and nationals following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. Read more

Mansukh Mandaviya announces special package for Kerala to fight Covid-19 pandemic

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday announced a special package of 267.35 crore for Kerala to strengthen its health infrastructure to fight the Covid-19 pandemic effectively. Read more

Covid-19: Those below 18 yrs can now visit malls in Maha with age proof

As Maharashtra eases further restrictions that were reimposed earlier this year to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in its second wave, the government has allowed those below the age of 18 years to visit malls with age proofs. Read more

Bumrah, Buttler involved in heated exchange; unimpressed Virat Kohli shows his displeasure from Lord’s balcony - Watch

After tempers flared between Virat Kohli and James Anderson on Sunday, Day 5 of the second Test between India and England witnessed Jasprit Bumrah and Jos Buttler getting engaged in a verbal duel. Read more

Dharmendra calls himself only bad actor among 'talented' Sholay team: 'To me it was just a picnic'

Actor Dharmendra reacted to a tweet by director Ramesh Sippy after their film Sholay completed 46 years on Sunday. Sholay released in 1975 to a dull start but, with time, became a cult classic. Read more

Tragedy at Kabul Airport: People fall off plane mid-air amid jostle to flee

Desperate Afghans ran on the tarmac of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as a US military aircraft attempted to take off. Watch here

