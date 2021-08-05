Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: India to discuss means to stop Taliban violence during UNSC meet on Aug 6 and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Afghan special forces patrol the streets of Herat as the Taliban continue a series of offensives against urban areas in Afghanistan(AFP)

At UNSC meet under Indian presidency on Aug 6, focus is halting Taliban campaign

While Afghanistan’s partners will try to pressure the Taliban and its supporters in Pakistan at the UNSC meet, the feeling is China, a permanent member of the Security Council, will step in to counter any move that is critical of Pakistan. Read more here.

India vs England: James Anderson dismisses Virat Kohli for first-ball duck – WATCH

Virat Kohli's stay at the wicket lasted just one ball as he nicked James Anderson to get out for a golden duck in the first India vs England Test in Nottingham. Read more here.

Size matters! How would you like your iPad mini? Apple wants to know

Ahead of the upcoming iPad mini refresh, Apple is reportedly asking customers about screen size preferences - small, large or just the right. Here’s everything you need to know. Read more here.

'Ask Anusha Dandekar why I deleted her pics,' says her boyfriend Jason Shah

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Jason Shah was asked why he deleted pictures of his girlfriend Anusha Dandekar from Instagram. He said he loves the speculation it has created. Read more here.

Step inside Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's Montecito home, blend of royalty and contemporary design

Meghan Markle has given fans a glimpse of her and Prince Harry's home in Montecito. The couple moved into their new home last year. Read more here.

China sends high-speed train filled with soldiers to Arunachal border﻿

