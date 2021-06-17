News updates from HT: Mamata says she sought Dhankhar's removal thrice and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Wrote thrice to PM seeking Governor's withdrawal’: Mamata on Jagdeep Dhankhar

Banerjee said that the state government was not consulted during the appointment of Dhankhar in 2019. Read more here.

Central team meets Tripura MLAs amid talks of dissenters joining Trinamool

BJP state president Manik Saha accepted that there are differences among the MLAs but said the issues have been sorted out. Read more here.

Priyanka Chopra joins Victoria's Secret as lingerie brand ditches Angels for women empowerment

Actor Priyanka Chopra is among seven women who have joined lingerie brand Victoria's Secret as it attempts an image makeover. Read more here.

India announce playing XI for WTC final, Ashwin & Jadeja both included

WTC Final: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma are the three pacers included in the playing XI to take on New Zealand. Read more here.

What Apple CEO Tim Cook has just said about Android will surprise you

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that iOS has less malware than Android because it has been designed in a way that there’s one app store and that ‘all of the apps are reviewed’ before they are made available in the App Store. Read more here.

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

Amrita Rao's punistic reaction on ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post has left people chuckling. Read more here.

Watch: Akshay Kumar dances with BSF troops in Kashmir, pays tribute to soldiers