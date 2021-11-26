News updates from HT: Modi targets ‘family-ruled’ parties in Constitution Day address and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In his Constitution Day address, PM Modi targets family-ruled parties

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to leaders who helped draft the Constitution of India on Friday, he targeted opposition parties, especially the Congress, in his speech in Parliament’s Central Hall. Read more

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer slams century on Test debut, joins Ganguly, Sehwag and Rohit in elite list of Indian batters

Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 16th Indian batter to score a century on Test debut. Iyer, who was presented his maiden Test cap by Sunil Gavaskar on Day 1 of the Kanpur Test against New Zealand, started off his Test career in style, finishing the day on 75 not out. Read more

83 teaser: Ranveer Singh makes blink-and-miss appearance as Kapil Dev, Sara Ali Khan has a fiery reaction

A teaser for Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh as former cricketer Kapil Dev, was shared online. The clip recreates a nail-biting moment from the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s, where India defeated West Indies to win their first-ever World Cup. Read more

Nissan Magnite deliveries hit 30,000 mark in less than a year since launch

Nissan Magnite has been a success story for the Japanese auto brand in India since it was launched on December 2 of 2020. Despite stiff competition in the sub-compact SUV segment and other factors such as Covid-19 pandemic, recovering economy and global shortage of semiconductor chip, over 30,000 units of Magnite have now been delivered. Read more

5 ways black raisins can boost your overall health this winter

Black raisins or Kaali kishmish is the perfect addition to your list of healthy snacks this winter season as they will not only keep you full for long and help you with those weight loss goals but will make sure to keep your cholesterol and blood pressure levels in control. Read more

